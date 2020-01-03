Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:43 AM
Pickup in export demand lifts India cotton prices by 5pc

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020

NEW DELHI, Jan 2: Cotton prices have increased about 5 per cent in the past one month owing to a pickup in export demand from main importers China, Bangladesh and Vietnam, said traders.
The prices may stay firm and exports are likely to increase amid the likelihood of the US signing the first phase of a trade treaty with China this month, they said.
Domestic prices of cotton have increased to Rs 38,500-39,500 per candy of 356 kg, said Mahesh Sharda, president, Indian Cotton Association. "If international prices are supportive, then we can easily see a rise of 10 per cent in prices by March," he said.
"Since the past one month, trade inquires have started picking up from China and Bangladesh and contracts are being signed for January-February deliveries. We expect our markets to remain steady to firm," said Sharda. Overseas firms such as Louis Dreyfus, Reinhart, Olam, Cargill, Cofco and Glencore are bidding for new season cotton and so are mills such as Vardhman, Trident and Nahar, said ginners.
As per trade estimates, India has exported 1.5 million bales of 170 kg each and another 200,000-300,000 bales have been contracted. The industry expects exports to increase to 5-6 million bales, from 4.7 million bales in the year-ago period, till the cotton season ends in September.
Ravindra Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities, said that easing of tensions between the US and China had led to a 9 per cent increase in cotton prices in the past ten days on the ICE Futures to 69 cents per pound. "Similarly, on the MCXNSE 0.71 %, prices increased 3 per cent to Rs 19,600 in the same period.    
-The Economic Times (India)


