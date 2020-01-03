BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Member of Parliament (MP) Rajbari-2, Md. Zillul Hakim inaugurating NRBC Bank's banking services outlet at Nurul Islam Market, Kalimohor, Pangsha, Rajbari on Sunday (29 December) as chief guest. NRBC Bank Audit Committee Chairman Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Shareholder Aktherul Islam Bachchu, Director of Development Design Consultants Ltd (D.D.C.) Jehra Zerin, NRBC Family Member Meri Mia were present. NRBC Bank services are available in the Mobile App 'NRBC PLANET'. Its client can transfer money through 'NRBC PLANET' to any bkash account without charge. photo: BankKarmasagsthan Bank Chairman and former secretary of Bangladesh government Mrs. Kaniz Fatema NDC in a group photo with Managing Directors and CEOs of other state owned banks in the wake of a performance review meeting of Karmasagsthan Bank held at its head office in the city on January 1. Managing Director of the bank Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Deputy Managing Director Md Abdul Mannan, Managing Directors and CEOs of Sonali Bank Ltd, Janata Bank Ltd, Agrani Bank Ltd, ICB, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank and BDBL attended the meeting. Participants in the meeting expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of Karmasagsthan Bank and assure all assistance towards its development. photo: BankSoutheast Bank Ltd (SBL) Managing Director. M. Kamal Hossain inaugurating "VISA Dual Currency Debit Card" for its customers as chief guest at a launching ceremony held at the bank's head office in the city recently. The bank's Additional Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director and other officials Southeast Bank's were present on the occasion. VISA Dual Currency Debit Card will allow customers having accounts (Savings, Current and Short Notice Deposit) to endorse their passports without any fee and use their VISA Dual Currency Debit Cards abroad within their regular Travel Quota limits. Southeast Bank's EMV Chip and PIN based VISA Dual Currency Debit Card can be used to pay with ease at merchant outlets and to get cash out from VISA branded ATMs anywhere in the world 24/7. SBL also launched VISA International Debit Card against Foreign Currency (FC) Account, Resident Foreign Currency Deposit Account (RFCD) and Export Retention Quota (ERQ) Account of USD currency. photo: Bank