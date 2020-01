Technical seminar titled

Dr. Raquib Ahsan, Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, BUET presenting the key note a technical seminar titled "Resilient & Sustainable Building Design & Construction," organized by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd. (LHBL), while LHBL RSM Zafar Sadek, and LHBL Senior Manager Ali Ahammad and other guests (sitting on dais) look on at Hotel Rose View, Sylhet recently.