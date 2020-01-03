Samsung brings lucrative offer at DITF 2020



Samsung officials pose in front of their stall at the Dhaka International Trade fair venue in Dhaka.

These offers include gifts like refrigerator, blender, induction cooker, rice cooker, steam iron, and selected models of the TV when customers will purchase products from Samsung SmartPlaza premier pavilion number 20 at DITF 2020.

Almost all Samsung smartphones will have cashback up to 100% cashback, cash EMI facility, exchange offer and free gifts. There will be up to 37% discount on headphones and up to 34% discount on car chargers and power banks. On top of it, customers will also be able to purchase Galaxy Watch Active for BDT 21,000 (instead of BDT 23, 490) with a one-year warranty. The fitness enthusiasts will be able to purchase Galaxy Fit E for BDT 4,490 at the DITF pavilion.

Moreover, customers will receive a discount of up to BDT 70,000 upon purchasing selected TVs. For example, customers will be able to purchase 32-inch LED TV for BDT 19,900, 32-inch SMART TV for BDT 24,900, and 49-inch LED TV for 49,900. Additionally, customers will also receive free keyboard, mouse and USB extender with the purchases of selected TVs.

Customers will receive up to BDT 20,000 discount upon purchasing selected refrigerators. Such as, 218 liters of Frost Refrigerator will be available at BDT 34,900 and 275-liter No-Frost Refrigerator will be available at BDT 40,900 after discount. Customers will also receive gift boxes with the purchase of selected refrigerators. On top of it, customers will receive a free outdoor hanging clamp with the purchase of selected Air-conditioner.

5% cashback will be available on selected models of Vacuum Cleaner and Air Purifier. Customers will receive Surf Excel with purchases of selected Washing Machine and Cooking Hand Gloves with selected Microwave Oven.

Samsung is bringing Cash EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) offers for the customers at the DITF pavilion. So, no credit card will be required to purchase through EMI. Cash EMI offers will be available upon submission of necessary documents on a separate booth inside the pavilion. Regular exchange offers will also be applicable for customers at the DITF.









In addition, up to 25% discount will be available on purchases of small appliances from Tefal, Moulinex, Havells, and Philips.





