Huawei launches exciting New Year’s offers





The offer will run until January 31 with a chance for the customers to win various attractive gifts by purchasing Huawei handsets, tablets, and different accessories, according to a press release.

On buying almost all of Huawei's handsets, tablets, Watch GT 2, Freebuds Lite, Freebuds 3, customers will have the opportunity to win handset Y5 2019, Watch GT 1, Band 4e, Band 4, Band 2, Powers Bank, VR 360 Camera, Selfie Stick and T-shirt.

The device is capable enough to monitor user's heart rate and walking. Besides exercise, sleep, walking and heart tracking, user will get notifications from the phone through Bluetooth connection.

Furthermore, there is a noise cancellation feature to the Freebuds-3. The user will experience great audio without any outside noise. There is a special feature for listening to music and talking at the same time.

To get the offer, customers will have to purchase products from all Huawei authorized brand shops and G&G Outlets. To get this month-long offer announced by the national distributor of Huawei- Smart Technologies (BD), customer needs to go the SMS option and type Huawei<Space>Retailcode<Space>IMEI Number and send to 26969 number. After that, the customer will receive a return SMS along with the name of the gift.















