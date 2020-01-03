Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:43 AM
Home Business

Students of tech instt Shikhbe Shobai earn $0.8m so far

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Students of tech instt Shikhbe Shobai earn $0.8m so far

Students of tech instt Shikhbe Shobai earn $0.8m so far

Country's first technology based smart campus "Shikhbe Shobai" has made more than 5,000 student self-dependence through information technology and freelancing training.
1,200 students have already earned approximately 8 lac dollar ($0.8 million). In the meantime, many of them are working for abroad order with freelancing across the country.
In 2017, with a mission to create skilled-manpower in freelancing and to eliminate unemployment 11 young entrepreneurs had been started their journey.
Currently the organization is operating its three campuses at Mirpur, Dhanmondi and Banani. Beside that they are serving people through their online website (http://shikhbeshobai.com), according to a press release.
"Shikhbe Shobai's goal was to create a skilled freelancing manpower in Bangladesh and to eliminate unemployment from the country and with our effort already many of the students become successful," the press release quoted Shikhbe Shobai's Chief Operating Officer Abdul Kader as saying.
He said, "By 2020 we are planning to train more than 7000 students to make them eligible for both online and traditional workplace. Other services will be continued as well."
Shikhbe Shobai  is offering training on various areas including graphic design, web design & development, wordpress, theme development, digital marketing, android apps development and so on. Students get certificate following the completion of the training.
In addition, the institution organizes different kind of competition like designer conference, bidding competition, design competition, coding competition and sports competitions for the students.Shikhbe Shobai has provided free online services for the freelancers.
This offer is available for everyone. Nearly 16 thousand freelancers have already enjoyed this free online service. With their online training service till now students from 50 districts have been trained. Moreover, Bangladeshi expatriates from 12 counties are getting the opportunity to being trained on ICT.
Shikhbe Shobai organizes free workshops on information and technology at private universities across the country. Through these workshops and seminars, students get training on various technical and skill enhancement programe.
Apart from that, every week they organize workshops on fresh topics at their campus which is open for all.











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Most of Gulf markets gain on financials; Abu Dhabi quiet
Walton sets up two gorgeous at DITF
Air India, BPCL, Concor divestments unlikely this fiscal
Strike not at Lufthansa's Germanwings to end for now
Biman to buy more bombardier aircraft, if gets fair offer
India's gold imports dip 7pc to $20.57b in April-Nov
Pickup in export demand lifts India cotton prices by 5pc
Solent LEP goes to Dhaka and Washington to promote area


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft