

Students of tech instt Shikhbe Shobai earn $0.8m so far

1,200 students have already earned approximately 8 lac dollar ($0.8 million). In the meantime, many of them are working for abroad order with freelancing across the country.

In 2017, with a mission to create skilled-manpower in freelancing and to eliminate unemployment 11 young entrepreneurs had been started their journey.

Currently the organization is operating its three campuses at Mirpur, Dhanmondi and Banani. Beside that they are serving people through their online website (http://shikhbeshobai.com), according to a press release.

"Shikhbe Shobai's goal was to create a skilled freelancing manpower in Bangladesh and to eliminate unemployment from the country and with our effort already many of the students become successful," the press release quoted Shikhbe Shobai's Chief Operating Officer Abdul Kader as saying.

He said, "By 2020 we are planning to train more than 7000 students to make them eligible for both online and traditional workplace. Other services will be continued as well."

Shikhbe Shobai is offering training on various areas including graphic design, web design & development, wordpress, theme development, digital marketing, android apps development and so on. Students get certificate following the completion of the training.

In addition, the institution organizes different kind of competition like designer conference, bidding competition, design competition, coding competition and sports competitions for the students.Shikhbe Shobai has provided free online services for the freelancers.

This offer is available for everyone. Nearly 16 thousand freelancers have already enjoyed this free online service. With their online training service till now students from 50 districts have been trained. Moreover, Bangladeshi expatriates from 12 counties are getting the opportunity to being trained on ICT.

Shikhbe Shobai organizes free workshops on information and technology at private universities across the country. Through these workshops and seminars, students get training on various technical and skill enhancement programe.

Apart from that, every week they organize workshops on fresh topics at their campus which is open for all.



















Country's first technology based smart campus "Shikhbe Shobai" has made more than 5,000 student self-dependence through information technology and freelancing training.1,200 students have already earned approximately 8 lac dollar ($0.8 million). In the meantime, many of them are working for abroad order with freelancing across the country.In 2017, with a mission to create skilled-manpower in freelancing and to eliminate unemployment 11 young entrepreneurs had been started their journey.Currently the organization is operating its three campuses at Mirpur, Dhanmondi and Banani. Beside that they are serving people through their online website (http://shikhbeshobai.com), according to a press release."Shikhbe Shobai's goal was to create a skilled freelancing manpower in Bangladesh and to eliminate unemployment from the country and with our effort already many of the students become successful," the press release quoted Shikhbe Shobai's Chief Operating Officer Abdul Kader as saying.He said, "By 2020 we are planning to train more than 7000 students to make them eligible for both online and traditional workplace. Other services will be continued as well."Shikhbe Shobai is offering training on various areas including graphic design, web design & development, wordpress, theme development, digital marketing, android apps development and so on. Students get certificate following the completion of the training.In addition, the institution organizes different kind of competition like designer conference, bidding competition, design competition, coding competition and sports competitions for the students.Shikhbe Shobai has provided free online services for the freelancers.This offer is available for everyone. Nearly 16 thousand freelancers have already enjoyed this free online service. With their online training service till now students from 50 districts have been trained. Moreover, Bangladeshi expatriates from 12 counties are getting the opportunity to being trained on ICT.Shikhbe Shobai organizes free workshops on information and technology at private universities across the country. Through these workshops and seminars, students get training on various technical and skill enhancement programe.Apart from that, every week they organize workshops on fresh topics at their campus which is open for all.