S’pore posts decade-low growth as trade war bruises output





The export-oriented economy has been hit hard by the drawn-out trade war between the United States and China as well as a cyclical global downturn in the electronics sector.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.7per cent in 2019, the slowest annual pace since 2009 and down from 3.1per cent in 2018. Authorities expect growth of between 0.5per cent to 2.5per cent this year, while Singapore's biggest bank DBS is forecasting a 1.4per cent expansion.

With the island nation expected to hold elections within months, economists are looking for "generous" fiscal support to bolster growth at the upcoming budget on Feb. 18.

"We are seeing improvement on the growth front although it will likely be a weak recovery," said DBS economist Irvin Seah.

"The government is going to roll out the fiscal budget next month and this will likely be very generous," he added, citing surpluses accumulated in recent years and upcoming elections, which must be held by early 2021 at the latest.

In the fourth quarter, GDP grew 0.8per cent in October-December from the same period a year ago, the trade ministry said, in line with analysts' expectations and compared with a revised 0.7per cent in the previous quarter.

The economy grew 0.1per cent quarter-on-quarter on an annualized and seasonally adjusted basis, compared with an upwardly revised 2.4per cent rise the quarter before. That was weaker than the 0.4per cent expansion expected by analysts.

Across 2019, the manufacturing sector contracted 1.5per cent year-on-year, sharply down from 7per cent expansion in 2018. Services grew at a more modest 1.1per cent compared to 2.9per cent in 2018 while there was a turnaround in construction which expanded 2.5per cent compared with a 3.7per cent contraction in 2018. -Reuters





















