Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:42 AM
Home Business

Govt allocates 32 lakh blankets for cold-hit people

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

The government has allocated 31,90,900 blankets for the cold-hit poor people specially in Northern and Western districts of the country, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman said in Dhaka on Thursday.
"A total of 31,90,900 blankets have been allocated for cold-hit poor in 64 districts. Of the total blankets, 24,69,100 pieces came from the Prime Minister's relief fund and rest of 7,21,800 pieces from the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry," he told a press briefing at his ministry on the government's preparedness for winter and cold wave. The mild cold wave has been flowing over the Northern and Western districts of the country, he said while reading out the written statement.
According to the statement, a total of Taka 1,68,00,000 has been allocated to buy blanket for cold-hit destitutes of the 16 districts. The districts are Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Jashore, Magura, Narail, Faridpur and Gopalganj. Other 20 districts got allocation of Taka 54 lakh for buying winter clothes for children.
BSS adds: The districts are Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Jashore, Magura, Narail, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Faridpur and Gopalganj.
Besides, Taka 21 lakh has been allocated for buying children food in the 20 districts. Eight districts of Rangpur Division received a total allocation of 16,000 cartoons dry food.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Most of Gulf markets gain on financials; Abu Dhabi quiet
Walton sets up two gorgeous at DITF
Air India, BPCL, Concor divestments unlikely this fiscal
Strike not at Lufthansa's Germanwings to end for now
Biman to buy more bombardier aircraft, if gets fair offer
India's gold imports dip 7pc to $20.57b in April-Nov
Pickup in export demand lifts India cotton prices by 5pc
Solent LEP goes to Dhaka and Washington to promote area


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft