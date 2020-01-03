Govt allocates 32 lakh blankets for cold-hit people





"A total of 31,90,900 blankets have been allocated for cold-hit poor in 64 districts. Of the total blankets, 24,69,100 pieces came from the Prime Minister's relief fund and rest of 7,21,800 pieces from the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry," he told a press briefing at his ministry on the government's preparedness for winter and cold wave. The mild cold wave has been flowing over the Northern and Western districts of the country, he said while reading out the written statement.

According to the statement, a total of Taka 1,68,00,000 has been allocated to buy blanket for cold-hit destitutes of the 16 districts. The districts are Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Jashore, Magura, Narail, Faridpur and Gopalganj. Other 20 districts got allocation of Taka 54 lakh for buying winter clothes for children.

BSS adds: The districts are Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Jashore, Magura, Narail, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Faridpur and Gopalganj.

Besides, Taka 21 lakh has been allocated for buying children food in the 20 districts. Eight districts of Rangpur Division received a total allocation of 16,000 cartoons dry food.





















