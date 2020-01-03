Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:42 AM
Stocks rise for 2nd day amid volatile trade

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the second consecutive day amid volatile trade as the investors were active in transactions.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE closed at 4459.29 points with a gain of 6.0 points or 0.13 percent. The two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 4.33 points and 5.75 points to settle at 1506.12 points and 1009.41 points respectively.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 122,470 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 147.38 million securities.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 353 issues traded, 167 securities gained price while 137 declined and 49 remained unchanged.
The top 10 gainers were BBS, Coppertech, ACI, Beximco, National Tea, GQ Ball Pen, Khulna Power, Aman Feed, Olympic Accessories and Saif Power Tech.
Khulna Power topped the turnover chart followed by Square Pharma, Shuwrid Industries, LafargeHolchim Bangladesh, Standard Ceramic, Premier Bank, City Bank, Grameenphone and Western Marine Shipyard.
The top 10 losers were ICB Islami Bank, United Air, Matin Spinning, Daffodil Computer, EBL NRB Mutual Fund, Sonarbangla Insurance, City Bank, Rahim Textile, Van Guard AML BD Mutual Fund-1 and Anlima Yarn.




The CSE also rose as CSCX and CASPI increased by 13.29 points and 25.17 points to stand at 8208.44 points and 13545.64 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 6,905,414 shares and mutual fund of 246 companies were traded, of which 138 issues advanced while 89 declined and 19 issues remained unchanged.


