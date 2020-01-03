Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020
2 lakh tonnes of onion import on card ahead of Ramadan

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Chairman of parliamentary standing committee on Commerce Ministry and former Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed said the government has taken initiative to import 2 lakh tonnes of onion by March before the month of Ramadan.   
He made the disclosure at a meeting of businessmen and other stakeholders that three local business groups and TCB will import the major cooking item for its high demand during Ramadan
Tofail briefed the meeting how the government is working from now to build onion stock to avoid any supply crisis that hit the nation in recent past. Officials of the concerned departments were also present on the occasion.
He said the government is seriously planning to ensure supply of essentials from now by local collection and imports, keep their prices stable and to make sure that nobody should be able to control supply and manipulate prices.  
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi presided over the meeting held in the conference room of the ministry on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Ahmed, former commerce secretary and Competition Commission Chairman Mofizul Rahman were present.
Representatives of FBCCI, Meghna Group, City Group, S Alam Group which hastily imported onion during the recent crisis were also present. Importers of onions, garlic, ginger, chola, sugar, date palm and such other cooking spices, besides TCB officials were also present.
Tofail said Meghna Group, City Group, S Alam Group will import 50,000 tonnes of onion each this time also before March and build their stock for uninterrupted supply during Ramadan. TCB will import another 50,000 tonnes.
He said small and medium traders and business will also continue onion import along with larger ones. If they have a problem, the government will provide all assistance to them in their efforts to build up supply in the commodity market for Ramadan.  
Tofail Ahmed said the government is trying to stabilize prices of essentials along with theuir supply. Businessmen will not be allowed to escalate prices. They must make tolerable profit. The market will be under watch, he said.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the month of Ramadan has special bearing, it cannot be taken at par with other months. Consumers protection will be ensured during this month. He said City Group, Meghna Group and S Alam Group have helped the government during the recent onion crisis by bringing in imports. They will always continue it, he said.
He urged members of the trading community to keep prices reasonable and especially during Ramadan. The minister said information on demand and supply of different essential items is not correct, it will be updated. For this the commerce ministry is facing many problems, he said.















