Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:42 AM
Home Business

Titas systems loss rose 5 times to Tk 7.7b in last FY

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The system loss of the government's largest gas transmission and distribution company, Titas, has increased five times to around Tk 7.7 billion in the 2018-19 fiscal year (FY).
The "acceptable" system loss should have been worth Tk 2.38 billion, according to the actuary constants that helped Titas make the financial report of the year.
In the report cleared in Titas' annual general meeting on December 22, Z Halim & Associates said the government lost more than Tk 5.31 billion in revenues to the "additional" system loss. It cited "illegal use" of gas through "unregistered or illegal connections" as the "possible reason" behind the loss of gas or revenue.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in a recent report also identified illegal connections as the most prominent source of graft among 22 fields of irregularities in the utility agency.
bdnews24.com adds: Titas distributes 56 per cent of the total gas sold by the six government companies. It is responsible for gas transmission to the capital, Dhaka, and 11 other districts. Its subscriber base was over 2.8 million strong in June 2019.
The ACC found most illegal gas connections were given to industrial units in Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur, Narsingdi and Narayanganj.
Some "dishonest" employees of Titas give the connections without registration in collusion with some other people outside the company, the ACC said. Z Halim & Associates noted that Titas spent Tk 9.5 million to cut off 7,018 illegal connections in the year, which points to the fact that the distributor was giving connections without registration.
Titas bought a little over 17,570mcm gas and sold around 16,570mcm after the system loss and its own use.
The company, listed on the stock market, earned nearly Tk 141.53 billion with a net profit of around Tk 4.65 billion. Investors believe it could give more dividends if it did not lose revenue to system loss.
Its managing director Ali Mohd Al-Mamun cited a shift in its accounts from billed consumption to actual consumption as one of the reasons behind the highest system loss in five years after gradual decline in the past few years.
The company provides gas with high-heating value, but does not consider it while counting the amount, which he said another reason behind the system loss increase. Both reasons were mentioned in the report as well.
Mamun also blamed leaks caused by other utility agencies for the system loss. But Shamsul Alam, an advisor to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), alleged Titas' claims about the reasons behind system loss were flawed.
"Because it does not have the capacity to count actual consumption," he said. He also dismissed the claim that providing gas with high-heating value was causing the system loss.
"They [Titas] don't supply the amount they are supposed to. The consumers do not get the gas they pay for because of low pressure," he said.
They don't supply the amount they are supposed to. The consumers do not get the gas they pay for because of low pressure.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Most of Gulf markets gain on financials; Abu Dhabi quiet
Walton sets up two gorgeous at DITF
Air India, BPCL, Concor divestments unlikely this fiscal
Strike not at Lufthansa's Germanwings to end for now
Biman to buy more bombardier aircraft, if gets fair offer
India's gold imports dip 7pc to $20.57b in April-Nov
Pickup in export demand lifts India cotton prices by 5pc
Solent LEP goes to Dhaka and Washington to promote area


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft