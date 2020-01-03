Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:42 AM
Home Business

Remittance up by 25pc to $9.4b in July-December

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Remittance up by 25pc to $9.4b in July-December

Remittance up by 25pc to $9.4b in July-December

The country's remittance inflow increased by 25.33 percent to $9.40 billion in the first half of the current fiscal 2019-20 compared to the same period of last fiscal, according to data released by of Bangladesh Bank.
Remittance inflow registered a sharp rise by 39.19 percent to $1.68 billion last month (December) against $1.20 billion in the same period a year ago.
The central bank has attributed the rise in remittance to the government's 2 percent cash incentive on remittance rate introduced in the current fiscal year to encourage expatriates to send more money to their homes.
"The inflow of remittance into the country has shown upward trend in the fiscal 2019-20 as the government has taken measures to that effect, including two percent cash incentive to encourage sending money through legal channel by non-resident Bangladeshis," said the central bank's spokesperson Md Serajul Islam.




He said the recent inflow of remittance indicated that it was gradually increasing and this trend was likely to continue in the upcoming months.


