Charges framed against accused

A Special Tribunal in Dhaka on Thursday framed charges against the lone accused, Harun-or-Rashid in a case over the killing of Samia Afrin Saima after rape in the city's Wari area on July 5 in 2019.

Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 framed the charges and fixed January 8 for beginning the trial.

The Judge read out the allegations before him and asked the accused whether he was guilty or not. The accused replied he was innocent and prayed for justice.