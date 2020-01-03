Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:42 AM
Home Back Page

BNP’s DSCC councillor candidate Taju held under Explosive Act

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) BNP backed councilor candidate Tajuddin Ahmed Taju was arrested under explosive act on Thursday.
Bangshal Thana Police on Thursday arrested him.
Officer-in-Charge of Bangshal Police Station Shahin Kabir told media that Taju was arrested from the Ittefaq intersection at around 4:15pm on the day.
Taju is accused of several cases.
According to BNP sources, Taju is the president of Bangshal BNP unit and submitted his nomination for the Ward No. 32 under DSCC.
BNP leaders and activists were sued in a slew of cases over crude bomb explosions in Old Dhaka's Bangshal during violent protests in 2015.
As soon as learned, BNP backed mayoral candidate of the DSCC Ishraque Hossain rushed to the police station and talked to the BNP leader.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charges framed against accused
BNP’s DSCC councillor candidate Taju held under Explosive Act
SC delivers notable verdicts, rules in 2019 (Part -1I)
Virtual Record Room launched for land management in Dhaka
4-year-old boy found dead in teacher’s wardrobe
14 indigenous people victims of extra-judicial killing in 2019
Ex-MP Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Mostafa Kamal to get Finance Minister of the Year 2020 award


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft