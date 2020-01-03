BNP’s DSCC councillor candidate Taju held under Explosive Act





Bangshal Thana Police on Thursday arrested him.

Officer-in-Charge of Bangshal Police Station Shahin Kabir told media that Taju was arrested from the Ittefaq intersection at around 4:15pm on the day.

Taju is accused of several cases.

According to BNP sources, Taju is the president of Bangshal BNP unit and submitted his nomination for the Ward No. 32 under DSCC.

BNP leaders and activists were sued in a slew of cases over crude bomb explosions in Old Dhaka's Bangshal during violent protests in 2015.

As soon as learned, BNP backed mayoral candidate of the DSCC Ishraque Hossain rushed to the police station and talked to the BNP leader.





























