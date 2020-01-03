SC delivers notable verdicts, rules in 2019 (Part -1I)





Bus companies must appoint drivers on monthly wages and give up the practice of making payments on a daily or trip basis within six months to check reckless driving mainly blamed for road accidents, the High Court Division said in the full verdict in the Rajib Hasan Compensation case released on September 12.

In the brief verdict delivered on June 20, the Bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam had directed Swajan Paribhan and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation to jointly pay Tk 50 lakh, that is Tk 25 lakh each to two minor orphaned brothers of Rajib within two months.

Titumir Govt College student Rajib, 22, was killed in a road accident in April of 2018 due to rash driving of buses belonging to Swajan Paribahan and BRTC.

Swajan Paribahan directors were directed to pay equal amounts totalling Tk 25 lakh to Mahedi Hasan Bappi and Abdullah Hridoy, Rajib's siblings.

Three HC judges refrained from discharging duties

The Supreme Court (SC) had asked three High Court judges to refrain from their judicial duties following allegations of misconduct on August 22.

After the three HC judges were informed about the decision, they sought leave from the authorities concerned.

Justices Salma Masud Chowdhury, Quazi Reza-ul-Hoque and AKM Zahirul Hoque were not mentioned in the cause list of Supreme Court on that day and remained absent from their respective benches.

HC bans pasteurised milk of 14 companies

The High Court Division in a Suo Motu rule on July 28 directed the owners of all the14 authorised pasteurised milk companies to refrain from producing, distributing and selling their milk for five weeks as their milk was found to be contaminated with banned antibiotics and lead.

A Bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order directing the government to ensure that none purchased or consumed pasteurised milk of these companies.

Later on, Chamber Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the HC order following separate applications filed by companies challenging that part of the High Court order.

HC seeks explanation from WASA

The High Court Division on July 6 directed the Dhaka WASA to explain in two weeks why it supplies bacteria contaminated drinking water to consumers.

A study jointly conducted by icddr,b, BUET and Dhaka University found faecal, coliforms and E.coli bacteria in unacceptable levels in samples of water supplied by Dhaka WASA, six of them were collected from Dhaka WASA' four ground water distribution zones and two samples collected from its surface water treatment plants at Saidabad-1 and Chandnighat in the city.

A Bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the directive at a hearing where icddr,b, BUET's Bureau of Research, Testing and Consultation and DU Microbiology Department presented their joint study.

HC bans 52 substandard food products

The High Court on May 12 banned production and sale of 52 sub-standard food products found to be injurious to human health.

A Bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al Jalil passed the order, following a public interest litigation (PIL) writ.

Conscious Consumers Society (CCS), an organisation working to protect consumers' rights, filed the writ with the HC on May 9.

A national daily published a report on May 2 under the headline "Popular products of 52 companies found substandard."

The report was based on findings of BSTI which conducted test on food samples and found 52 items spurious.

HC disqualifies river grabbers from polls and bank loans

The High Court Division in a verdict on February 3 disqualified grabbers of rivers, canals and wetlands from contesting local and parliamentary elections.

The court directed all the grabbers to remove their structures from the banks of rivers, canals as well as from the wetlands at their own costs.

The River Commission was directed to remove the structures and realize the costs from the grabbers if the grabbers fail to do so.

The court also directs Election Commission to enforce the order.

A Bench of Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal also disqualified the grabbers from taking bank loans and directed Bangladesh Bank to enforce the ruling.

The Bench directed local government authorities to prepare the list of grabbers in each union, upazila, district and division and get the list of grabbers published in newspapers.

HC frees Jaha Alam

The High Court on February 3 directed the jail authorities to release Jaha Alam who was in jail for the last three years instead of the real accused in 26 corruption cases.

The HC Bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader gave the order to free Jaha Alam while hearing a rule over the legality of his sufferings in jail.

On February 4, Jaha Alam was released from Kashimpur High Security Jail after the HC order.

Police arrested Jaha Alam in 2016.

The court passed the order on a Suo Motu move after Bangla daily ProthomAlo on that day published a report headlined, "Wrong accused in jail in 33 cases: Sir, I am Jaha Alam, not Salek."

HC authorises nominees to deal with bank

Only nominees are authorized to withdraw money from bank accounts of deceased persons and distribute it among heirs, said the High Court Division in a full verdict released on January 5.

The verdict states that the Muslim Personal Law, better known as the Shariah requires distribution of estates of the dead among their Muslim heirs.

In case the nominee himself or herself is an heir he or she cannot take the entire sum in the bank accounts of the dead, rather he or she would be entitled to get his/her share according to the Shariah, said the verdict.

The verdict states that the heirs would require succession certificates from the courts of joint district judges. (Concluded)























HC orders monthly wages for public bus driversBus companies must appoint drivers on monthly wages and give up the practice of making payments on a daily or trip basis within six months to check reckless driving mainly blamed for road accidents, the High Court Division said in the full verdict in the Rajib Hasan Compensation case released on September 12.In the brief verdict delivered on June 20, the Bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam had directed Swajan Paribhan and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation to jointly pay Tk 50 lakh, that is Tk 25 lakh each to two minor orphaned brothers of Rajib within two months.Titumir Govt College student Rajib, 22, was killed in a road accident in April of 2018 due to rash driving of buses belonging to Swajan Paribahan and BRTC.Swajan Paribahan directors were directed to pay equal amounts totalling Tk 25 lakh to Mahedi Hasan Bappi and Abdullah Hridoy, Rajib's siblings.Three HC judges refrained from discharging dutiesThe Supreme Court (SC) had asked three High Court judges to refrain from their judicial duties following allegations of misconduct on August 22.After the three HC judges were informed about the decision, they sought leave from the authorities concerned.Justices Salma Masud Chowdhury, Quazi Reza-ul-Hoque and AKM Zahirul Hoque were not mentioned in the cause list of Supreme Court on that day and remained absent from their respective benches.HC bans pasteurised milk of 14 companiesThe High Court Division in a Suo Motu rule on July 28 directed the owners of all the14 authorised pasteurised milk companies to refrain from producing, distributing and selling their milk for five weeks as their milk was found to be contaminated with banned antibiotics and lead.A Bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order directing the government to ensure that none purchased or consumed pasteurised milk of these companies.Later on, Chamber Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the HC order following separate applications filed by companies challenging that part of the High Court order.HC seeks explanation from WASAThe High Court Division on July 6 directed the Dhaka WASA to explain in two weeks why it supplies bacteria contaminated drinking water to consumers.A study jointly conducted by icddr,b, BUET and Dhaka University found faecal, coliforms and E.coli bacteria in unacceptable levels in samples of water supplied by Dhaka WASA, six of them were collected from Dhaka WASA' four ground water distribution zones and two samples collected from its surface water treatment plants at Saidabad-1 and Chandnighat in the city.A Bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the directive at a hearing where icddr,b, BUET's Bureau of Research, Testing and Consultation and DU Microbiology Department presented their joint study.HC bans 52 substandard food productsThe High Court on May 12 banned production and sale of 52 sub-standard food products found to be injurious to human health.A Bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al Jalil passed the order, following a public interest litigation (PIL) writ.Conscious Consumers Society (CCS), an organisation working to protect consumers' rights, filed the writ with the HC on May 9.A national daily published a report on May 2 under the headline "Popular products of 52 companies found substandard."The report was based on findings of BSTI which conducted test on food samples and found 52 items spurious.HC disqualifies river grabbers from polls and bank loansThe High Court Division in a verdict on February 3 disqualified grabbers of rivers, canals and wetlands from contesting local and parliamentary elections.The court directed all the grabbers to remove their structures from the banks of rivers, canals as well as from the wetlands at their own costs.The River Commission was directed to remove the structures and realize the costs from the grabbers if the grabbers fail to do so.The court also directs Election Commission to enforce the order.A Bench of Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal also disqualified the grabbers from taking bank loans and directed Bangladesh Bank to enforce the ruling.The Bench directed local government authorities to prepare the list of grabbers in each union, upazila, district and division and get the list of grabbers published in newspapers.HC frees Jaha AlamThe High Court on February 3 directed the jail authorities to release Jaha Alam who was in jail for the last three years instead of the real accused in 26 corruption cases.The HC Bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader gave the order to free Jaha Alam while hearing a rule over the legality of his sufferings in jail.On February 4, Jaha Alam was released from Kashimpur High Security Jail after the HC order.Police arrested Jaha Alam in 2016.The court passed the order on a Suo Motu move after Bangla daily ProthomAlo on that day published a report headlined, "Wrong accused in jail in 33 cases: Sir, I am Jaha Alam, not Salek."HC authorises nominees to deal with bankOnly nominees are authorized to withdraw money from bank accounts of deceased persons and distribute it among heirs, said the High Court Division in a full verdict released on January 5.The verdict states that the Muslim Personal Law, better known as the Shariah requires distribution of estates of the dead among their Muslim heirs.In case the nominee himself or herself is an heir he or she cannot take the entire sum in the bank accounts of the dead, rather he or she would be entitled to get his/her share according to the Shariah, said the verdict.The verdict states that the heirs would require succession certificates from the courts of joint district judges. (Concluded)