Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:41 AM
Home Back Page

Virtual Record Room launched for land management in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Land Ministry on Thursday launched a digital library of land management - The Virtual Record Room - under the Dhaka District Administration under a pilot project.
The virtual record room contains digital 'Revisional Survery (RS) Khatian' and 'Mouza map' of the Dhaka district. Dhaka district administration launched it experimentally.
According to the organizers, such a virtual library will be launched in all districts across the country by the next six months. The Land Ministry will provide financial support for the record room.
After inaugurating the virtual record room, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said the digital record room with RS Khatian and Mouza Map is the gift of the New Year for the dwellers of Dhaka district.
Such a virtual record room with digital RS Khatian and Mouza map will be opened in all districts by the next six months, the minister added.
Mentioning the reform process of land management, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said that the pace of work has been increased at the Land Ministry and its subordinate bodies and offices.
He directed the land officials to settle the mutations of the 'company to company' land transfer issues as soon as possible for the commercial interest of the country. For the sake of country's business, take necessary steps to settle the land mutations issues by seven working days through 'Fast Track'.


