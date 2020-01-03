Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:41 AM
Home Back Page

4-year-old boy found dead in teacher’s wardrobe

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Police have detained a madrasa teacher in Gazipur's Kaliganj Upazila after the 4-year-old son of the headmaster was found dead in his wardrobe.
The body of Md Adil was recovered in the Morash Jamiatul Madrasa and Orphanage in Jongalia union on Wednesday night, Pankaj Dutta, additional superintendent of police for Kaliganj-Kapasia circle, said.
Adil's father Mufti Zobayer Ahmed told bdnews24.com on Thursday that he had rebuked teacher Zonayed Ahmed, 30, some days ago when another teacher, Khairul Islam, 25, had suspected Zonayed of mobile phone theft.
As Adil did not return home after playing outdoors in the afternoon, people began looking for him.
At one stage, they interrogated Zonayed and Khairul when their behaviour aroused suspicion.
Zonayed admitted to killing Adil and the body was found in his wardrobe following his confession, Zobayer said. The headmaster said they handed both Zonayed and Khairul to police.    -bdnews24.com


