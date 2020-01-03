14 indigenous people victims of extra-judicial killing in 2019





The member of UPDF claimed at a press conference that about seven ethnic women were either raped or victims of rape attempts in the same span of time.

At least 74 members and supporters of the UPDF were arrested and 42 village men kidnapped by law enforcement agency members, he said.

Most of the arrestees faced physical and mental tortures in prison cells and even many of them were arrested from the jail gate for the second time despite securing bails.

A good number of arrestees were also sent to jail by implicating them with old cases filed against them much earlier.

A total of seven people were killed in so-called crossfire. Of them, at least four members of UPDF, one supporter and two villagers, were the victims of such act.

Michal Chakma, the spokespersons of the UPDF and General Secretary of United Workers Democratic Front has been missing since last year.

Besides, local village people had to face nuisance of sudden raids on their homes and their houses were set on fire and humiliation in the name of 'searching operation'.

Locals believe that such kidnappings and killings happened with the help of state-sponsored terrorist groups.

At least seven indigenous women were sexually harassed. Of them, two women were killed after rape, two women were victims of attempt to rape by members of the BGB and one woman was kidnapped.

But so far no legal action has been taken against the perpetrators, he said.

On 23 August Shantipriya Chakma alias Suman, former member of UPDF, was arrested from Rangamati's Sajek by a law enforcement agency and was shot dead in cold blood.















