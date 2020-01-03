Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:41 AM
Home Back Page

Ex-MP Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Ex Awami League MP Fazilatunnesa Bappy died at the age of 49 on Thursday.
She breathed her last around 8am while undergoing treatment at the ICU of BSMMU Hospital, Professor Dr Debabrata Banik said.
On December 29, she was admitted into the hospital due to pneumonia and respiratory problems. Later, she was shifted to the ICU in the morning on December 30 as her condition worsened.
Bappy was elected as MP twice from women reserved seat.
She was also an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor and Assistant Attorney General of the Supreme Court. She had been active in Awami League politics since her student life.
Bappy did LLB and  LLM from Dhaka University.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to Fazilatunnesa Bappy by placing a wreath on his coffin at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban.


