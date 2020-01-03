Mostafa Kamal to get Finance Minister of the Year 2020 award





The United Kingdom based business newspaper 'The Banker' elected him because of his role to stimulate growth and stabilise the country's economy.

Gazi Touhidul Islam, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Finance Minister, said in a press statement issued on Thursday.

Since 2004, The Banker has been giving the award in consideration of finance ministers' role in bringing momentum in financial sector and the steps taken towards long-term development of their country.

It usually selects five finance ministers for Asia-Pacific, America, Africa, Middle-East and Europe regions and finally selects one to be awarded as the best global finance minister for any particular year. Indonesian Finance Minister received the award last year, while Indian former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley bagged it in 2018 and Argentine Finance Minister won it in 2017.

Kamal has given credit to the people of Bangladesh and particularly to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under whose direction, he said, he was able to succeed.

















