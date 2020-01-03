Three more cold spells to hit in Jan





A severe cold wave is forecast to strike Bangladesh next week, followed by a moderate spell in the middle of the month. A severe spell will strike back at the end of the month, said Shamsuddin Ahmed, director of the Met Office.

"The mercury will start dropping on Jan 6 in parts of the country with two severe and a moderate cold waves sweeping through."

Meteorologists forecast rains for Jan 3, 4 and 5 and temperatures will drop gradually. The rural areas will be colder than urban areas.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman shared the government's preparation to confront the cold waves in a press briefing on Thursday. Met Office Director Shamsuddin Ahmed provided the details of the weather forecast prior to the press briefing.

The country was hit by a cold wave twice in December. The mercury dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, the lowest in the country this season. On Thursday, the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh, a northern district.

The night temperature may remain unchanged throughout the country on Thursday, according to the Met Office. It may rain in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet on Friday.









-bdnews24.com





