Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:41 AM
Home Sports

New Year, new inning for Hardik Pandya

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
BIPIN DANI   

The year 2019 had started on a bad note for Pandya as he was involved in a controversy for making derogatory remarks regarding his personal and sexual life on Koffee with Karan.
However, India's 26-year-all rounder became romantic on the very first day of the New Year and proposed to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic.
He took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of their engagement, as he captioned it "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged (I'm yours, You're mine, Knows entire India)."
Interestingly, Pandya became romantic and proposed to her on a boat in the middle of an ocean. As Natasa accepted his proposal, both shared a kiss before Pandya put the ring on her, while a musical band was spotted performing a romantic song on the boat.
As soon as Hardik Pandya made the news public, by posting pictures and videos on his social media accounts, congratulatory messages started pouring in large numbers from across the globe, including his India teammates.
Leading the race was none other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli, to whom Hardik's engagement news, like many fans, came as a "pleasant surprise". Replying to Hardik's post on Instagram, Kohli wrote, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless".
Team India's china-man Kuldeep Yadav was not far behind in congratulating his team mate.
However, some tweets from the fans, on this engagement are truly disgusting and breach all norms of decency...
"A good combination of Rassogulla and Gulaabjamun ", one fan @neerajfatnani21 wrote, comparing Pandya's  dark complexion with his fiancée's fair.
Bhaii aaj karke aaya hai, posted with emojis by @think_shubh.
Someone also wished Natasa to have waited.
"Natasa seems immature as let him play some more matches & earn enough to indulge him in such activities. Thank you for letting us know how to lip kiss. Now if he fails to perform on field, country people will show him how it kicks too. Not amused honestly. #NatasaStankovic", a fan wrote.
Natasha Stankovic, who is an actress, model and dancer is one year elder to her love bird. She was born in Pozarevac, Serbia, Europe but has now been living in India.
She attended the Ballet Dance School for seventeen years before modeling.
She came to Mumbai in 2012 and learnt Hindi because was keen to participate on Big Boss show.




She started advertisements for Johnson and Johnson. She has also appeared in various advertisements including one for Durex with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. In 2014.
Only few and her close friends know the fact that Natasa Stankovic can very well play the piano.
Fans now await news from Lokesh Rahul, another Indian cricketer, who, along with Pandya, appeared on  Koffee with Karan show and was suspended for the same offence.
Rahul is believed to have been dating Athiya Shetty. 



