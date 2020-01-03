Bangladesh urged to tour in Pakistan





Bangladesh tour in Pakistan later this month was in jeopardized state at the moment following BCB's proposal to split the series, to which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed its reluctance.

Bangladesh said it would go to Pakistan for only T20 series and would take decision about playing Test series after that short visit. At the same time, they also proposed Pakistan to arrange the two-match Test series in any neutral venue. The PCB is yet to reply and thereby left the series in uncertain state.

Ahmed Shehzad said Pakistan is a country where Bangladesh would get nice hospitality, good food along with foolproof security.

"I think Pakistan is a safe country. It was safe always and our Army is doing its best to bring cricket back in Pakistan," Shehzad said here on Thursday .

Shehzad who was roped in by Dhaka Platoon to play BBPL further said: "The Army has been giving superb security to the players and we all know how good host the Pakistan is. Just some days ago, Sri Lanka visited Pakistan and the tour is very successful. Credit should go to them who worked behind the scene to make the tour successful and bring cricket back in Pakistan. But whether they would go to Pakistan is completely up to Bangladesh. They should do whatever they think best for them. But if you ask me personally, I will tell them to go to Pakistan, to enjoy nice wicket, hospitality and good food. For me, Pakistan is ideal place to play cricket."

However, Ahmed Shehzad at the moment wants to focus on BBPL solely as he aims to contribute in Dhaka Platoon's cause.

Ahmed Shehzad remains the fastest centurion in BPL history, bringing up the 100 off just 40 balls, when he was the part of the Barishal Burners and played against Duronto Rajshahi in the first edition of BPL in 2012.

"I am really excited to comeback in BPL. Unfortunately I couldn't come here for the last two seasons. But now I came and got my favourite coach-Mr. Salahuddin and I like to play under his coaching," he said.

"I am playing in his side for the second time. First time with his side in Comilla Victorians, I got the taste of BPL trophy. Here is Tamim Iqbal, who is my very good friend and here is Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who is very inspirational captain. I am enjoying a lot."

Shehzad will play his first match in this season when Dhaka Platoon will take on Khulna Tigers tomorrow (Friday) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Dhaka though is good position to seal the play-off berth, Shehzad said they shouldn't be complacent.

"I don't want to feel complacent. We have still some matches in hands. We want to one of the first two teams. That's our target," he concluded. -BSS



























