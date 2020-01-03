Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:41 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2019

Rajshahi down Rangpur by 30 runs to ascend on top in BBPL

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

Players of Rajshahi Royals celebrating a wicket haul of Rangpur Rangers in the Bangabandhu BPL at the at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Players of Rajshahi Royals celebrating a wicket haul of Rangpur Rangers in the Bangabandhu BPL at the at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Rajshahi Royals defeated Rangpur Rangers by 30 runs in the opener of Sylhet phase of Bangabandhu BPL at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Thursday.
Rajshahi given rest to their regular skipper Andre Russell. So, Shoeb Malik captained the side against Rangpur.
However, winning the toss Rangpur invited Rajshahi to bat first. Liton Das and Afif Hossain gave good start to the Royals standing 51-run opening partnership before Liton's departure. He scored 19 while Afif had swing his bat for 32 off 17 balls.
Irfan Shukkur replaced Russell in the squad, came to bat at four and collected 20 runs. Stand in skipper Shoeb Malik assembled 37 runs batting at number three. But Ravi Bopara did the actual task for Royals. He slaughtered for unbeaten 50 runs off 27 deliveries with four boundaries and three over boundaries. Pakistan-buy Mohammad Nawaz slogged for 15 off nine as Rajshahi posted a gigantic figure of 179 for four.
Mustafizur Rahman hunted two wickets to join with Mehedi Hasan Rana of Chattogram to lead the chart of wicket takers of the tournament so far with 13 scalps each. Mohammad Nabi and Arafat Sunny shared the rest two wickets between themselves.
Chasing the 179, Rangpur found the way harder losing their skipper Shane Watson in the second over. Watson had gone for two runs. His opening partner Naim Sheik got start but for 27 runs. Man at three Cameron Delporte got 14 runs. Rangpur lost all the above mentioned players within powerplay to gather 47 runs.
The 4th wicket's partnership between Tom Abell and Fazle Rabbi brought Rangers in the game but for a while. Soon after the departure of Abell (29), Rangers started to lose wickets at regular intervals. The top scorer for Rangpur Fazle Rabbi's departure threw away them from the race. Therefore, 18 runs' fight back of Al-Amin was just to minimize the gap because Rangpur Rangers were finally able to manage 149 runs losing seven wickets from stipulated 20 overs to concede a 30-run defeat.
Mohammad Nawaz, Shoeb Malik and Kamrul Islam Rabbi shared two wickets each.
Ravi Bopara named the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Year, new inning for Hardik Pandya
Rangpur urges Watson to fire as they still eye play-off
Bangladesh urged to tour in Pakistan
Rajshahi down Rangpur by 30 runs to ascend on top in BBPL
Bangladesh cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
Girls pass an eventful year but women sit idle
Venus Williams pulls out of Brisbane International
Taskin Ahmed aims to cement his place in national team


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft