Rajshahi down Rangpur by 30 runs to ascend on top in BBPL



Players of Rajshahi Royals celebrating a wicket haul of Rangpur Rangers in the Bangabandhu BPL at the at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB

Rajshahi given rest to their regular skipper Andre Russell. So, Shoeb Malik captained the side against Rangpur.

However, winning the toss Rangpur invited Rajshahi to bat first. Liton Das and Afif Hossain gave good start to the Royals standing 51-run opening partnership before Liton's departure. He scored 19 while Afif had swing his bat for 32 off 17 balls.

Irfan Shukkur replaced Russell in the squad, came to bat at four and collected 20 runs. Stand in skipper Shoeb Malik assembled 37 runs batting at number three. But Ravi Bopara did the actual task for Royals. He slaughtered for unbeaten 50 runs off 27 deliveries with four boundaries and three over boundaries. Pakistan-buy Mohammad Nawaz slogged for 15 off nine as Rajshahi posted a gigantic figure of 179 for four.

Mustafizur Rahman hunted two wickets to join with Mehedi Hasan Rana of Chattogram to lead the chart of wicket takers of the tournament so far with 13 scalps each. Mohammad Nabi and Arafat Sunny shared the rest two wickets between themselves.

Chasing the 179, Rangpur found the way harder losing their skipper Shane Watson in the second over. Watson had gone for two runs. His opening partner Naim Sheik got start but for 27 runs. Man at three Cameron Delporte got 14 runs. Rangpur lost all the above mentioned players within powerplay to gather 47 runs.

The 4th wicket's partnership between Tom Abell and Fazle Rabbi brought Rangers in the game but for a while. Soon after the departure of Abell (29), Rangers started to lose wickets at regular intervals. The top scorer for Rangpur Fazle Rabbi's departure threw away them from the race. Therefore, 18 runs' fight back of Al-Amin was just to minimize the gap because Rangpur Rangers were finally able to manage 149 runs losing seven wickets from stipulated 20 overs to concede a 30-run defeat.

Mohammad Nawaz, Shoeb Malik and Kamrul Islam Rabbi shared two wickets each.

Ravi Bopara named the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.





























