Bangladesh cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL



Former South African opener Hashim Amla during the practice session of Khulna Tigers. photo: facebook

It was the first stint for Amla in the BPL T20 as he was roped in by the Khulna Tigers, who under the shrewd leadership of Mushfiqur Rahim, going strong in this tournament.

Amla has been playing the shorter format of cricket after his retirement from the South African team following the 2019 World Cup and said it was a great opportunity for him to play the BPL for the first time.

"Obviously loving it to be in Bangladesh. Been here a few times over the years and always love the atmosphere, especially the cricket culture is fantastic and electrifying in the fields as well," Amla said here today in his first interaction with the media.

"After retirement, having a good time and playing a few T10 leagues here and there. Then I got a call from the Khulna Tigers and told them that I was available. Fortunately, there was a gap and happy to be here."

During his playing time, Amla didn't get chance to the BPL but insisted deep in the mind, he was craving for the tournament as he was enthusiastic to take the flavor of Bangladesh.

"I was fortunate to play international cricket for as long as I did and it's another chapter. Thankfully I got a chance to play at the BPL and obviously due to international commitments I couldn't be here but it's a good time now," he remarked.

"I was very keen to be here at the BPL. The BPL has always been one of those things and an opportunity to explore a different part of the world. Every country has its unique flavor so the experience of BPL is something I am really looking forward to."

Amla, the first non-white captain of South African team, heaped a shower of praise on Mushfiqur Rahim under whose captaincy, he would make his BPL debut when Khulna Tigers would take on Dhaka Platoon tomorrow (Friday) here.

He insisted his camaraderie with Mushfiqur would do well for him to adjust here.

"It comes naturally when you have played against each other for almost 10 years. Mushy [Mushfiqur Rahim] has done exceptionally well as a captain and as a player. Certainly, one of the best wicket-keeping batsman around. A handful have been around but he has been there the longest and has the most experience worldwide I think. He is a fantastic player and to interact with him and share our experience, I am sure we are both looking forward to it," he said.

Apart from Mushfiqur, Amla also singled out the name of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan, who he valued most amongst the Bangladeshi cricketer.

"Mushy (Mushfiqur) and Shakib and obviously Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. In our careers, we have played against each other in U-19 and past that," he concluded. -BSS





















