Girls pass an eventful year but women sit idle

When the people are planning of a fresh start in 2020, the experiences and knowledge gathered from the past year will guide them to the New Year. Hence, looking back at the 'already gone 2019' cannot be a bad idea at all. We want to go through all the major events of Bangladesh women's football this year one by one.



Girls group runners-up of 2nd round AFC U16 Qualifiers

In September 2018, Bangladesh junior girls engaged with Vietnam, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka in the first round of the AFC Under-16 Girls' Champions qualifiers and passing that they along with Vietnam confirmed the second round of the qualifiers. The second round was held in 2019 from 27 February to 3 March at Mandalarthiri Stadium in Myanmar. With this event, the juniors began their year. There, they had to face moderate challengers like Peoples Republic of China, Philippines and host Myanmar. The girls in red and green outfits stunned Philippines by 10-0 and Myanmar by 1-0 while they experienced a 3-0 defeat to the stronger Chinese girls. As the group runners-up, the girls along with Chinese girls confirmed the final round of the event.



Elimination from group stage of AFC U16 final round

The group stage of the final round of AFC Under-16 Girls' Championship held from 15 to 21 September last year at the IPE Chonburi Stadium, Chonburi in Thailand. In the group stage, the juniors faced the Asian giants Japan, Australia and Thailand girls. Beginning the mission with a 1-0 defeat to Asian seventh top and host Thailand, the girls lost the second match to Asian second top Japan by 9-0 in the second match. The juniors were able to put some good fights against Asian top Australia in the last match though, due to lack of playing against such strong teams, they could not completely overcome the powerful opponents and were held in a 2-2 margin. Losing precious points, the girls were eliminated from the group stage of the final round. However, they were admired by the opponent rivals, coaches and officials.



Bangladesh and Laos became joint-champions of the first edition of Bangamata Under-19 Women's Gold Cup, an international youth football event initiated by the BFF in 2019. It was played from 22 April to 3 May at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. Six teams including Laos, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and host Bangladesh played in that event. Bangladesh beat Mongolia by 3-0 margin and Laos beat Kyrgyzstan by 7-1 margin in the semis to confirm the final. But, the final was abandoned due to bad weather and both the finalists were announced joint champions.

Rangpur lifts JFA U14 Girls' trophy

Rangpur girls lifted the trophy of the fifth edition of JFA Under-14 Girls' National Football Championship winning the final over Mymensingh challengers by 4-2 margin in a tie breaker after the stipulated time saw a goalless draw at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka on 19 July 2019.



Thakurgaon accuses BFF for

torturing players

After the final of the JFA Under-14 Girls' National Football Championship, the officials of Thakurgaon under-14 girls' football team, at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, accused BFF for torturing their booters after dragging them out of the ground on the day of final match. At the same time, they admitted their own crime of playing a few booters in the same event for more than two times.

Thakurgaon team was thrown out from the final match of the final round of JFA Under-14 Girls' National Football Championship 2019 after a confirmed violation of the rules and regulation of the event and Mymensingh girls who were defeated by them in the semis were given the opportunity to play the final. This happened as, after the semi-finals, Mymensingh provided proof to the authority that Thakurgaon played at least three players in the match who had played the same events for last three times. As playing a player for more than two times is a breach of codes set by the tournament committee, Thakurgaon was prevented from playing the final and Mymensingh was given the green signal to play the final instead.

The girls of Thakurgaon were present in the ground in the final and busted into tears learning that they were only to be spectators of the match.

District Football Association (DFA) member of Thakurgaon Masudur Rahman Babu claimed that BFF tortured the girls by the law enforcers and the girls were locked up in a room for an hour. He also claimed that there were over-aged players in other teams as well. Besides, he demanded a fresh final match.



Lalmonirhat lifted the trophy of the first edition of BFF-UNICEF under-16 girls' national football beating Magura by 4-0 margin in the final in July. Liva Akter of the champion team made a hat-trick netting the ball trice while Shantona Khatun scored one goal. Rangamati was given the fare play trophy while Khagrachari was named the best venue. Liva of Lalmonirhat was adjudged the top scorer of the event while Monki Akter of the same team was named the most valuable player and custodian Golapi Akter was awarded the most promising player trophy.

The age based event was actually a talent hunt programme and funded by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the world.



Juniors runners-up of

SAFF U15 football

Bangladesh junior girls became runners-up of SAFF Under-15 Girls' Championship 2019 losing the final match to India girls by 3-5 goals in the penalty shootout after the regular time ended goalless at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu, Bhutan on 15 October. In the four-team event, Nepal and Bhutan placed third and fourth consecutively.



Seniors' elimination from semis of SAFF Women's Champions

2019 SAFF Women's Championship was the 5th edition of the biennial international women's football championship played by the national teams in the zone of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Though it was primarily scheduled to be played from 17 to 26 December 2018 in Sri Lanka, the Lankans later withdrawn their name as host and so, the championship was rescheduled to be played from 12 to 22 March and Nepal got the honour to be the host.

This championship is significant for Bangladesh senior women as it was the only senior event, also the only international event, last year they played. The women played that championship after months of break and due to not playing better opponents for long, they were quite shaky. The women defeated Bhutan by 2-0 in their first match of the group round but lost the other match to Nepal by 3-0. Still, in that state, they succeeded to secure the semis as group runner-up but were defeated to all time playing team India by 4-0 in the second semi-final and eliminated from the event.

Apart from that only event, the senior women had no other national or international event last year and that is why the woman booters had less opportunity to fine tune their skills or keep them motivated and fit for the tournaments. The negligence of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to the senior woman booters ended up bad at the end.



BFF hasn't sent women in

SA Games

While the male booters were able to bring a bronze from the South Asian Games football event held from 1 to 10 December in Nepal, the promising women's football team was not even sent to play it. BFF could not come with an understandable answer regarding that.



Women's Football

League not played

Like the last five years, BFF officials and its women's wing repeatedly failed to arrange Women's Football League in 2019. The officials were assuring that the federation would arrange the event in December. But, at the end, all those were just weightless words.



Women's Corporate Football, another fairy tale

The senior woman booters were hoping that they would get some chance to return to the ground after all these days as some talks of Women's Football League and Corporate League were in the air. A Corporate League would be, in particular, financially beneficial to the senior booters were not able to play any event for long. Unfortunately, all their hopes were diminished as these events or no national events for the seniors were there in 2019.



Five ranks demotion in ranking

Bangladesh woman booters were demoted five ranks in the years last FIFA World Ranking. The women were at the 125th place last year now they are the 130th team in the ranking. Since the senior team only played one international match in 2019, there was less scope for them to do well in the ranking.

Bangladesh made some good progresses in age level of girls' football. But, there is no good answer to what is being done for the senior woman booters. If one can find out the answer of that question, s/he will be able to understand the reason behind country's failure to obtain expected development in football.



The truth is the country has seen success in women's age level football over the years. But, the expected level of development is still a long way ahead. The juniors have been bringing loads of noteworthy successes and honours for the nation for the last few years. As a matter of fact, with the progress of time, many of these talented booters became seniors and that's when the reality hit them most cruelly.

Due to the perpetual negligence of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), the senior level woman booters suffered and so did the arena. When the junior woman booters were busy playing different national and international events, the senior women got almost nothing to get busy with. Like the last many years, there were no local events like National Women's Football Championship, women's Club League, Corporate League or District level tournaments last year.

The matter most disappointing is that these senior woman booters are at risk of losing allowance and jobs in different agencies or services teams as they were in fact recruited as booters to play for the teams of these agencies or services teams. As there are no tournaments for them, the team officials are no longer feeling the necessity of keeping their squads. Only those who became permanent are little unperturbed. Learning the condition of their seniors, the juniors are getting worried as well.

However, the old year is already gone and The New Year is here. Let us be positive that something good will happen this year. May be the people related to football will realise the necessity to work on senior women's football in this New Year.

Renowned media face Oprah Gail Winfrey said, "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right."

We believe everybody will try to exploit the new opportunities at their disposal to make things right in the year 2020 and we wish all the local football fans and organisers a very Happy New Year!

















