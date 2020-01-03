RMP to distribute blankets among 2,000 people

RAJSHAHI, Jan 2: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) will distribute blankets among around 2,000 low-income and underprivileged people in the metropolis during the current winter season aimed at lessening their sufferings caused by severe cold.

The RMP authority revealed this while distributing the blankets among around 500 cold-stricken marginalised and distressed people at the playground of Shaheed Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School and College in the city on Wednesday afternoon. -BSS