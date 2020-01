RAJSHAHI, Jan 2: Rajshahi City Corporation launched a cleanliness campaign and motivational programme at all its 30 wards to mark the Mujib Barsha-2020, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, aimed at making the city clean, green and habitable.

The city corporation administration along with its ward offices brought out rallies in all the 30 ward areas simultaneously on Wednesday to make the efforts a total success.