Youth killed in city road accident

A youth was killed and another injured in a road accident in Dhaka's Badda area.The accident took place early Wednesday. The deceased, Nayan Mollah, 23, hailed from Louhajang upazila in Munshiganj, and the injured is his friend Sohel, 25, an egg trader. Nayan, an employee of a cable TV service provider, was a resident of Molla Bari in Purbo Rampura area.Badda police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Saidur Rahman said: "The duo went for a motorcycle ride around 4am, after their New Year celebrations."The motorcycle hit the island on the road in front of the Buddhist Monastery in Merul Badda, leaving both of them injured."They were rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctors declared Nayan dead around 5:15am." Sohel received primary treatment, he said.