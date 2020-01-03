Behave properly, Quader warns Chatra League





He gave the warning while inaugurating an orientation course on organising skills for BCL activists held on Wednesday at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka.

"Not only studying, you have to behave properly for being a talented person. Good behaviour is very much important for a student. Hundreds of good achievements will be destroyed due to a bad work," he added.

Warning the students involved with misdeeds, Obaidul said, "BCL has to be good in terms of conduct. In BUET, who killed Abrar? Who did wrong with the Rajshahi University professor? We don't need such a student in our party."

"I will urge the BCL leaders and students to learn to do well behaviour. No need to go abroad to learn this. See the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's family, learn from this family. Our ideal is the Bangabandhu's family and the ideal of politics. You have to contain this ideal," he added.



















Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday warned the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chatra League (BCL) and asked them to behave properly.He gave the warning while inaugurating an orientation course on organising skills for BCL activists held on Wednesday at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka."Not only studying, you have to behave properly for being a talented person. Good behaviour is very much important for a student. Hundreds of good achievements will be destroyed due to a bad work," he added.Warning the students involved with misdeeds, Obaidul said, "BCL has to be good in terms of conduct. In BUET, who killed Abrar? Who did wrong with the Rajshahi University professor? We don't need such a student in our party.""I will urge the BCL leaders and students to learn to do well behaviour. No need to go abroad to learn this. See the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's family, learn from this family. Our ideal is the Bangabandhu's family and the ideal of politics. You have to contain this ideal," he added.