Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:40 AM
Home City News

Australian HC visits Tungipara

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
City Desk

Australian High Commissioner on Thursday visits Tungipara to pay respects Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, says a press release.
On the first day of the centenary year of the birth of the country's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Ms Julia Niblett, accompanied by her spouse, Dr Peter Shannon, travelled to Tungipara, Gopalganj.
In paying their respects at the birthplace and the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Ms Niblett underlined the leading role he played in the founding of the independent nation of Bangladesh.


