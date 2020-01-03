‘BNP aims to make polls controversial’





"I think they (BNP) should participate in the election with the aim to win the race instead of making it debatable," he said, addressing a memorial meeting at the Jatiya Press Club here.

Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) organized the memorial meeting marking the first death anniversary of former Awami League General Secretary Syed Ashraful Islam.

Hasan urged BNP leaders to go to the masses, inform them about their programmes and earn people's trust and confidence.

Referring to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir's comments on the city polls, the minister said his (Fakhrul) statement underlined the BNP's defeat in the upcoming polls. "Their (BNP) main target is to put the city polls into question and impede the ongoing democratic process," said Hasan, also AL joint general secretary.

Turning to BNP leader Selima Rahman's remarks against the government, the minister said the BNP has chosen the path of conspiracy after failing to face the Awami League politically.

"The politics of intrigue in Bangladesh would be of no avail from now on. Though they (BNP) believe that the government would be toppled through conspiracies, the people believe such attempts would go in vain," he added.

Welcoming constructive criticism from all, the minister asked the BNP to refrain from making the city polls controversial and obstructing the onwards journey of democracy.

About another comment of the BNP secretary general, the minister said, as per many international surveys, about 70 percent people of the country accept Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in running the government while about 60 percent people accept Awami League to lead the government.

Recalling the political career of Syed Ashraf, the minister said there are a few leaders like him as he had no vanity or greed as one of the top leaders of the ruling Awami League.

He said Syed Ashraf, the able son of Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam, who was the acting president of Bangladesh, and one of the four national leaders, was completely an honest personality, efficient organizer and a leader of the masses. -BSS



















