Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:40 AM
Home City News

‘BNP aims to make polls controversial’

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Castigating BNP leaders for their comments on the two city corporations polls in Dhaka, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said BNP is out to make the January 30 city polls controversial and questionable.
"I think they (BNP) should participate in the election with the aim to win the race instead of making it debatable," he said, addressing a memorial meeting at the Jatiya Press Club here.
Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) organized the memorial meeting marking the first death anniversary of former Awami League General Secretary Syed Ashraful Islam.
Hasan urged BNP leaders to go to the masses, inform them about their programmes and earn people's trust and confidence.
Referring to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir's comments on the city polls, the minister said his (Fakhrul) statement underlined the BNP's defeat in the upcoming polls. "Their (BNP) main target is to put the city polls into question and impede the ongoing democratic process," said Hasan, also AL joint general secretary.
Turning to BNP leader Selima Rahman's remarks against the government, the minister said the BNP has chosen the path of conspiracy after failing to face the Awami League politically.
"The politics of intrigue in Bangladesh would be of no avail from now on. Though they (BNP) believe that the government would be toppled through conspiracies, the people believe such attempts would go in vain," he added.
Welcoming constructive criticism from all, the minister asked the BNP to refrain from making the city polls controversial and obstructing the onwards journey of democracy.
About another comment of the BNP secretary general, the minister said, as per many international surveys, about 70 percent people of the country accept Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership in running the government while about 60 percent people accept Awami League to lead the government.
Recalling the political career of Syed Ashraf, the minister said there are a few leaders like him as he had no vanity or greed as one of the top leaders of the ruling Awami League.
He said Syed Ashraf, the able son of Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam, who was the acting president of Bangladesh, and one of the four national leaders, was completely an honest personality, efficient organizer and a leader of the masses.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
388 extrajudicial killing in 2019: ASK
Tipu Munshi warns businesses against price-gouging in Ramadan
RMP to distribute blankets among 2,000 people
RCC launches cleanliness campaign
Youth killed in city road accident
Behave properly, Quader warns Chatra League
Jashore waste treatment plant makes a big difference
Australian HC visits Tungipara


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft