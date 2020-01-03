Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:40 AM
3 killed in Cox's Bazar road crash

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

COX’S BAZAR, Jan 2: Three people were killed when a bus hit a private car on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at Joarianala in Ramu upazila on Wednesday night.
The deceased were identified as Jan-e Alam, 35, of Aturar Dipo; Masud Kibria, 40, of Halishohor; and Jamal Uddin, 35, of West Nasirabad.
Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Ramu Police Station, said the accident took place around 10:30pm. "A Cox's Bazar-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' from Chattogram hit a private car head-on. Two of the car's passengers were killed on the spot and another was injured," he said.    -UNB


