3 killed in Cox's Bazar road crash

COX’S BAZAR, Jan 2: Three people were killed when a bus hit a private car on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway at Joarianala in Ramu upazila on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Jan-e Alam, 35, of Aturar Dipo; Masud Kibria, 40, of Halishohor; and Jamal Uddin, 35, of West Nasirabad.

Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Ramu Police Station, said the accident took place around 10:30pm. "A Cox's Bazar-bound bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' from Chattogram hit a private car head-on. Two of the car's passengers were killed on the spot and another was injured," he said. -UNB

















