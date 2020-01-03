54 fall sick as jute mills workers’ strike continues





Among them, 50 workers fell sick in Khulna and Jashore and four others in Rajshahi.

"Eleven of them were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and others were given saline in their respective mill gate areas," said Murad Hossain, joint secretary of non-CBA Songram Parishad.

They also vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met.

About 50,000 workers of Star, Platinum, Crescent, Alim, Eastern, Daulatpur and Khalishpur jute mills in Khulna and JJI and Carpeting jute mills in Jashore started a fast-unto-death from December 29 to press for 11demands, including implementation of the wage commission and payment of regular wages.

Workers of the state-owned jute mills had earlier gone on work abstention and observed fast-unto-death from December 10 to December 13.

Abdus Sattar, 55, a worker of Platinum Jute Mills, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) during the strike on December 12. The workers postponed their strike until December 17 upon assurance from the state minister for labour.

But the promises were not fulfilled, forcing the collective bargaining agents (CBAs) and non-CBA Songram Parishad to resume hunger strike unto death. -UNB















Fifty four workers of state-owned jute mills in Khulna, Jashore and Rajshahi fell sick on Thursday as their fast-unto-death rolled into the fifth day.Among them, 50 workers fell sick in Khulna and Jashore and four others in Rajshahi."Eleven of them were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and others were given saline in their respective mill gate areas," said Murad Hossain, joint secretary of non-CBA Songram Parishad.They also vowed to continue their protest until their demands are met.About 50,000 workers of Star, Platinum, Crescent, Alim, Eastern, Daulatpur and Khalishpur jute mills in Khulna and JJI and Carpeting jute mills in Jashore started a fast-unto-death from December 29 to press for 11demands, including implementation of the wage commission and payment of regular wages.Workers of the state-owned jute mills had earlier gone on work abstention and observed fast-unto-death from December 10 to December 13.Abdus Sattar, 55, a worker of Platinum Jute Mills, died at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) during the strike on December 12. The workers postponed their strike until December 17 upon assurance from the state minister for labour.But the promises were not fulfilled, forcing the collective bargaining agents (CBAs) and non-CBA Songram Parishad to resume hunger strike unto death. -UNB