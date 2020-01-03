Export to India doubles through Benapole





Traders said products, including jute goods, readymade garments, dry fish, chemical, mahogany seed, apparel waste, soap, and tissue paper, are being exported to India through the key land port.

Bangladeshi goods worth about Tk 7,000 crore are being exported through the land port every year, said Uttam Chakma, assistant commissioner of the Customs House. Traders said the export volume will increase further if the officials get more cordial.

Motiar Rahman, sub-committee chairman of India-Bangladesh Land Port Import-Export, claimed that a major portion of the country's export to India is done through this port.

From the very beginning, traders from both countries have been showing keen interest to operate their business through the port because of easy transportation. "But they've to face various hassles with their products on Indian side," he added. -UNB































The export volume to India through Benapole land port has doubled in five years, creating job opportunities and boosting foreign currency earnings, a customs official said.Traders said products, including jute goods, readymade garments, dry fish, chemical, mahogany seed, apparel waste, soap, and tissue paper, are being exported to India through the key land port.Bangladeshi goods worth about Tk 7,000 crore are being exported through the land port every year, said Uttam Chakma, assistant commissioner of the Customs House. Traders said the export volume will increase further if the officials get more cordial.Motiar Rahman, sub-committee chairman of India-Bangladesh Land Port Import-Export, claimed that a major portion of the country's export to India is done through this port.From the very beginning, traders from both countries have been showing keen interest to operate their business through the port because of easy transportation. "But they've to face various hassles with their products on Indian side," he added. -UNB