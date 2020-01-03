Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:40 AM
Home City News

Export to India doubles through Benapole

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

The export volume to India through Benapole land port has doubled in five years, creating job opportunities and boosting foreign currency earnings, a customs official said.
Traders said products, including jute goods, readymade garments, dry fish, chemical, mahogany seed, apparel waste, soap, and tissue paper, are being exported to India through the key land port.
Bangladeshi goods worth about Tk 7,000 crore are being exported through the land port every year, said Uttam Chakma, assistant commissioner of the Customs House. Traders said the export volume will increase further if the officials get more cordial.
Motiar Rahman, sub-committee chairman of India-Bangladesh Land Port Import-Export, claimed that a major portion of the country's export to India is done through this port.
From the very beginning, traders from both countries have been showing keen interest to operate their business through the port because of easy transportation. "But they've to face various hassles with their products on Indian side," he added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
388 extrajudicial killing in 2019: ASK
Tipu Munshi warns businesses against price-gouging in Ramadan
RMP to distribute blankets among 2,000 people
RCC launches cleanliness campaign
Youth killed in city road accident
Behave properly, Quader warns Chatra League
Jashore waste treatment plant makes a big difference
Australian HC visits Tungipara


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Won’t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft