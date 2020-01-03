RAB arrests top criminal Suman





CHATTOGRAM, Jan 2: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-7 in a special drive arrested a listed top criminal and his three close associate with huge arms and ammunitions from Sandwip colony under Hathazari upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.The RAB men also recovered with six firearms including a 7.65 mm foreign pistol, around 14 rounds of cartridges and bullets from his hideout and huge country made sharp weapons.The arrestee Suman, chief of Suman gang was wanted in 50 criminal cases including abduction and grabbing of land while his close companions who were also wanted on many cases. RAB sources said Suman in connivance with his accomplices have turned his area into a sanctuary of crimes in Sandwip colony and have been running crimes for years. -BSS