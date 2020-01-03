Video
Dhaka Metro Rail Project faces AIDS risk

Most workers of Dhaka Metro Rail Project fail to receive HIV prevention measure

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
JIBON ISLAM

Most of the workers of the Dhaka Metro Rail Project did not get any awareness program against HIV/ AIDS which is a health concern for the local workers. The authorities concerned of the metro rail project failed to implement HIV/AIDS prevention program rapidly among the workers.
During a physical verification, many workers told the correspondent that they did not receive any awareness program in this connection. Already, the government has already implemented several awareness programs for the countrymen against HIV/AIDS, but, still many people especially the workers are not aware on the matter, according to physicians.
Considering this, all the authorities concerned of the ongoing mega projects in the country need to organise special training on HIV/AIDS to ensure health safety of the workers and the Dhaka Metro Rail Project is not exception of it, they added.
Actually, the awareness program against HIV is an integral component of all projects funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). After intensive persuasion and HIV sensitization, the project management included HIV in the regular agenda.
According to the clause number 11.8 of Dhaka Metro Rail, the contractor shall be responsible for implementing an HIV/AIDS Prevention Program among the Contractor's Personnel for the duration of the Contractor's contact.
But, sources said, although such program is mandatory for all projects under the finance of JICA but most of the workers have no information. Physicians said, as the local workers are separated from their family since long for implementing the project, they need to gather all the necessary information and awareness training from the authorities concerned of Dhaka Metro Rail in a regular basis.
While contacted Khan Mijanul Islam, deputy director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited  (DMTCL) told that the current workers are newly requited, and for which, they did not get any awareness program on HIV/AIDS.
"So far I knew, already some three awareness programs were held by the authorities concerned but most of the participant workers were first generation workers", said Mijanul Islam. Talking on the current workers, Mijanul Islam said, we are planning to conduct the awareness program on HIV/AIDS to consider the health security of the newly recruited workers of the ongoing metro rail project.
However, physical experts have underscored the need for undertaking necessary steps by the authorities concerned of the Dhaka Metro Rail Project to conduct the HIV/AIDS prevention program to consider the health security of the local workers.
The writer is a staff correspondent of The Daily Observer


