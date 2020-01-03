

Notable Cultural Events of 2019

With the theme-- 'Better Film, Better Audience and Better Society', the 17th Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) was held from January 10 to January 18. More than 200 films from around 60 participating countries were screened at different venues in the capital.

National Children's Theatre and Cultural Festival

The 14th edition of National Children's Theatre and Cultural Festival was held at different venues of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Started on September 22, the ten day-long event ended on October 1. Over 10,000 children from 64 districts and 95 children's theatre troupes participated at this festival. The festival featured a total of 85 performances comprising plays, dance recitals, magic shows and more.

Ganga-Jamuna Cultural Festival

The eighth edition of the ten day-long theatre festival titled Ganga-Jamuna Cultural Festival was held from October 11 to October 20 at National Theatre Hall, Experimental Theatre Hall and Studio Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha in the city. Total 30 drama troupes, from Bangladesh and India, staged their plays at the festival. The Ganga-Jamuna Cultural Festival Celebration Committee was the organiser of the mega event.

Science Film Festival 2019

The first ever Science Film Festival was held from October 12 to November 15 at different venues in Dhaka and Chattogram. In association with JAAGO Foundation, Children's Television Foundation of Bangladesh, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, PASCH-Schools: Partners for the Future, South Point School and College, Oxford International School, Maple Leaf International School and Mastermind International School.

Bharat-Bangladesh Film Award

The first ever Bharat-Bangladesh Film Award was held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on October 21. Bengali movies released in between June 2018 and June 2019 in Bangladesh and India were nominated for the award. A total of 24 awards under three categories, including popular, technical and regional, were given at the award giving ceremony.

Dhaka Lit Fest

The ninth edition of Dhaka Lit Fest (DLF), an internationally recognised literary festival in Bangladesh, was held at Bangla Academy, in the city. The festival was inaugurated on November 7 and continued till November 9. Over 200 literary professionals, performers and intellectuals from five continents of the world took part at this festival. Dhaka Tribune and Bangla Tribune were the title sponsors of the event

Radharaman Sangeet Utsab

The ninth edition of the event titled Radharaman Sangeet Utsab, featuring songs of Sylheti dhamail music composer Radharaman Dutta, was held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha in the city. Inaugurated on November 14, the three-day long festival continued till November 16. Radharman Sangskriti Charcha Kendra organised the music festival marking the 104th death anniversary of the bard.

Dhaka International Folk Fest

The Fifth edition of 'Dhaka International Folk Fest (DIFF)', the biggest folk music festival of South Asia, was held at Bangladesh Army Stadium, Kurmitola in the city. Started on November 14, the three-day long festival lasted up to November 16. More than 200 artistes from six countries across the world joined the folk fest.

Ocean Dance Festival

Nrityajog, the Bangladesh chapter of the World Dance Alliance-Asia Pacific (WDA-AP), organised the 'Ocean Dance Festival' for the first time in Cox's Bazar. Commenced on November 22, the biennial fest continued till November 25. More than 200 dancers, teachers, researchers and choreographers from 15 countries participated at the mega event. Highlighting the theme--- 'Bridging the Gap', the festival aimed at depicting the potentiality of dance to bridge the gap between social, cultural and economic situations in the society.

Open Heritage Week

The European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC), in association with Alliance Française de Dhaka, British Council Bangladesh, Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, EU Delegation, Embassy of Spain, Dhaka South City Corporation, Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts and Institute of Architects Bangladesh celebrated Open Heritage Week 2019. The event started on December 6 and continued till December 15 at various locations of the capital. With old Dhaka as the central theme, the event comprised of performance arts, exhibitions, workshops, lectures and visiting vintage architectural sites.

International Short and Independent Film Festival Dhaka

The 15th Short and Independent Film Festival Dhaka was held from December 7 to December 13 at different venues of the capital. Organised by Bangladesh Short Film Forum, the festival featured screening of films, seminars and workshops.

40th Anniversary Concert of Miles

To celebrate the 40 years journey of Miles, one of the most popular bands in Bangladesh, a special concert was held on December 24 at the Hall-3 of International Convention City (ICCB), in the city. Alongside Miles, five other bands- 'Feedback', 'Souls', 'Warfaze', 'Dalchhut' and 'Vikings' - also performed in this event.









20 Years of Artcellism

Artcell, one of the leading progressive metal bands of Bangladesh, celebrated its 20th founding anniversary through a mega concert entitled '20 Years of Artcellism-An Unstoppable Journey' on December 24. Produced by Asiatic Experiential Marketing Limited, the special concert was held at the Expo Zone of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), in the city.

Dhaka Rock Fest

