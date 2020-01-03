Video
Suniel Shetty: â€˜I love whom Athiya is seeingâ€™

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020

Suniel Shetty says he is extremely fond of the man his daughter Athiya Shetty is dating. She is said to be in a relationship with cricketer KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who just returned from a New Year getaway in Thailand, have been the talk of the town for a while. Now, Suniel Shetty has fanned the flames of romance rumours by confirming that his daughter is indeed dating someone.
In an interview with The Times Of India, the 58-year-old actor said that he is extremely fond of his kids' partners. While Athiya is said to be seeing Rahul, Ahan Shetty has been in a relationship with Tania Shroff for many years now.
"We (he and wife Mana Shetty) love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy," he said.
Suniel said that with the changing times, it is important for parents to become friends not only with their children but also their children's significant others. "I love Ahan's girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana doesn't have a problem with that and they are happy… We are blessed that they are from brilliant families and so humble and fit into the family like gloves," he said.
Recently, Rahul set the gossip mills in motion when he shared a picture with Athiya on his Instagram account. He captioned the photo, which featured the two of them at a telephone booth, "Hello, devi prasad....?" It was a reference to the 2000 classic comedy Hera Pheri, starring Suniel, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Tabu.
Recently, Athiya and Rahul celebrated the New Year in Thailand with their friends, including actors Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and The Dapper Label founder Usaamah Siddique.    -Hindustan Times


