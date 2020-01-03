Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:39 AM
Lanka extends tourist visa facility

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020

COLOMBO, Dec 2: Sri Lanka on Thursday extended the free visa-on-arrival scheme till April 30 for the citizens of 48 countries, including India, tourism minister Prasanna Ranatunga said, as the country tries to revive the tourism sector which was hit by the Easter Sunday bombings.
In April, Sri Lanka suspended its plans to grant visa-on-arrival to citizens of 39 countries after the devastating bombings that killed 258 people.
In July, the island nation added more countries, including India and China after it re-launched the free visa on arrival scheme, which was implemented from August 1.  "We have decided to extend this facility due to requests from the stake holders. A Cabinet paper would be submitted for this purpose," Ranatunga said.     -PTI



