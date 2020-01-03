Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:39 AM
Delhi hit by new blaze

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020

NEW DELHI, Jan 2: A New Delhi factory collapsed on firefighters on Thursday as they tackled the third major blaze in the Indian capital in less than a month, officials said.
Twelve people, mainly firefighters, suffered injuries and one remained trapped inside the battery factory seven hours after the alert was raised, an emergency services spokesman said.
Emergency services have been put on special alert following a series of high profile disasters in recent weeks. Fire that tore through a bag factory on December 9 killed 43 people, while nine others died in a later incident.
More than 150 firefighters were called to the factory in the Peeragarhi district of Delhi after the alert was raised just before dawn on Thursday. Flames more than 10 metres (33 feet) high were reported.    -AFP


