Modi hits out at Cong for opposing CAA





PM Modi said, "Our government brought CAA, but Congress has opposed it. These people have started agitation against Constitution," adding "They are opposing the entry of Dalits and other persecuted people from Pakistan. The atrocities against minorities have been rising in Pakistan. Pakistanis have unleashed injustices against the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains but Congress hasn`t raised its voice."

He further took potshots on the Congress party saying, "They don`t have the time or intention to take on Pakistan. It`s our duty to stand by those who are fleeing Pakistan. It`s our duty to help them."

According to him, "Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities were being persecuted there, therefore, they were forced to come to India as refugees. But Congress and its allies don't speak against Pakistan, instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees." -ZEE MEDIA





















