Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:39 AM
Hundreds held in HK in New Year’s day protests

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

HONG KONG, Jan 2: Hong Kong police arrested about 400 people in New Year's Day protests after what started as a peaceful pro-democracy march of tens of thousands spiralled into chaotic scenes with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.
The arrests take the total to about 7,000 since protests in the city escalated in June over a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, and will highlight the apparent absence of any progress towards ending the unrest.
The tension on Wednesday rose after some arrests were made in the Wan Chai bar district near a branch of global banking group HSBC (0005.HK), which has been the target of protester anger in recent weeks.
When scuffles broke out, large numbers of black-clad protesters rushed to the scene while other protesters formed human chains to pass them various supplies including bricks, forcing police to bring in their own reinforcements.     -REUTERS


