Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:38 AM
Taiwan’s military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

TAIPEI, Jan 2: Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday, after a helicopter carrying them to visit soldiers crashed in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defence ministry said.
The main portion of the helicopter lay in a northern forest wreathed in mist, its blades shattered, as dozens of rescuers combed the wreck for survivors, pictures released by emergency authorities showed.
The reasons for the crash, in the wake of a forced landing, were unknown, the military said in a statement, adding that the chief of general staff, Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, had died, while five of the 13 aboard survived.
Shen, who took up his post in July, was Taiwan's highest-ranking general to die in the line of duty, President Tsai Ing-wen said, adding that she had asked the defence minister to launch an investigation.
"We must find out the reason for the incident," she told reporters in the northeastern county of Yilan, where the helicopter had been heading after setting out from Taipei.
"Most importantly, (we) must ensure the stability of our military and national defence."
The defence ministry said it had dispatched a rescue team following the Black Hawk helicopter's crash in New Taipei City, after aviation authorities lost contact with the craft at 8:07 a.m.
"Eight of our colleagues were killed," a military spokesman told a news conference broadcast live on television.
CAMPAIGN EVENTS CANCELED
The incident, which comes a week before democratic Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan. 11, disrupted campaign events.
Tsai, who is seeking re-election, cancelled all campaign activities until Saturday, while opposition presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang party called off campaigns until Friday.     -REUTERS


