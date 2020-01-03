Video
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:38 AM
Australia state NSW declares  emergency over fires

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

MELBOURNE, Jan 2: The leader of Australia's eastern New South Wales state has declared a week-long state of emergency in response to the escalating bushfire threat.
PM Scott Morrison had to cut short a visit to one fire-hit town after being heckled by angry residents. He was accused of doing little to help Cobargo in New South Wales (NSW), where two people died this week and many others lost their homes.
Locals told Morrison he wasn't welcome, and wouldn't get their votes. Thousands of people are fleeing a vast "tourist leave zone" in NSW, with supplies running low in some cut-off towns. It's been called "the largest relocation out of the region ever".
Meanwhile troops are preparing to evacuate some of the 4,000 people trapped by fires in neighbouring Victoria state. A naval vessel has arrived off the coastal town of Mallacoota, near the NSW border.
Fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, threatening several towns.
Long queues formed outside supermarkets and petrol stations as residents and tourists sought supplies to either bunker down or escape the fires, emptying shelves of staples like bread and milk.  More than 50,000 people were without power and some towns had no access to drinking water.
Authorities urged a mass exodus from several towns on Australia's southeast coast, an area hugely popular in the current summer peak holiday season, warning that extreme heat forecast for the weekend will further stoke the fires.
At least 18 people are now known to have died in one of Australia's most devastating bushfire seasons yet, and there are growing fears the toll could rise dramatically.    -AFP


