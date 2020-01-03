

With pro-Iran groups at helm, Iraq ‘risks becoming pariah’

Baghdad had been struggling to keep up its precarious balancing act between its allies Tehran and Washington as tensions spiralled following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran.

The regional rivalry was partly playing out among Iraq's security forces: the US has trained army units and elite troops, while Iran has assisted the Hashed al-Shaabi force.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Hashed supporters stormed the high-security Green Zone and besieged the US embassy.

The ease with which they breezed past US-trained forces demonstrated the Hashed's dominance in Iraq, said Harith Hasan, an expert at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

"A political-military faction imposed its will on everyone and commandeered all decisions," Hasan wrote.

As a result, he predicted, "this new year will be the beginning of Iraq's lean years, leading to its isolation."

- Hashed 'most influential' -

Founded in 2014, the Hashed is formally part of Iraq's government forces and its nominal head, Faleh al-Fayyadh, also serves as the country's national security advisor.

But the US fears the network's Shiite-majority units -- many of which fought American troops following the US-led invasion in 2003 -- is being used to exert Iran's clout.

Those tensions boiled over last week when a US contractor working in Iraq was killed in a rocket attack blamed on Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline and pro-Iran Hashed faction.

It was the latest in a string of attacks on American troops and the embassy in Iraq that the US has blamed on groups loyal to Tehran. A senior American defence official had told AFP that the US was frustrated that Iraqi troops were either "unable or unwilling" to put a stop to the rocket attacks.

"We are concerned the Iraqi security infrastructure is compromised," the official said.

"There is what we believe to be a Hashed overmatch of the Iraqi security forces. So sometimes our Iraqi partners say, what can we do?" he added. -AFP















Baghdad, January 02: The US embassy siege by pro-Iran protesters in Baghdad lasted just over a day, but analysts warn it could have lasting implications for Iraq's complex security sector and diplomatic ties.Baghdad had been struggling to keep up its precarious balancing act between its allies Tehran and Washington as tensions spiralled following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran.The regional rivalry was partly playing out among Iraq's security forces: the US has trained army units and elite troops, while Iran has assisted the Hashed al-Shaabi force.On Tuesday, hundreds of Hashed supporters stormed the high-security Green Zone and besieged the US embassy.The ease with which they breezed past US-trained forces demonstrated the Hashed's dominance in Iraq, said Harith Hasan, an expert at the Carnegie Middle East Center."A political-military faction imposed its will on everyone and commandeered all decisions," Hasan wrote.As a result, he predicted, "this new year will be the beginning of Iraq's lean years, leading to its isolation."- Hashed 'most influential' -Founded in 2014, the Hashed is formally part of Iraq's government forces and its nominal head, Faleh al-Fayyadh, also serves as the country's national security advisor.But the US fears the network's Shiite-majority units -- many of which fought American troops following the US-led invasion in 2003 -- is being used to exert Iran's clout.Those tensions boiled over last week when a US contractor working in Iraq was killed in a rocket attack blamed on Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline and pro-Iran Hashed faction.It was the latest in a string of attacks on American troops and the embassy in Iraq that the US has blamed on groups loyal to Tehran. A senior American defence official had told AFP that the US was frustrated that Iraqi troops were either "unable or unwilling" to put a stop to the rocket attacks."We are concerned the Iraqi security infrastructure is compromised," the official said."There is what we believe to be a Hashed overmatch of the Iraqi security forces. So sometimes our Iraqi partners say, what can we do?" he added. -AFP