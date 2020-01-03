Cold-related diseases affect 5,440 people

Various cold-related diseases have affected 5,440 people across the country in the last 24 hours till 9:00am, the government said on Thursday.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 767of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.

Another 1,919 were treated for diarrhoea, and 2754 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

Fifty-one deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 2 due to cold-related diseases. -UNB







