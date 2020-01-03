Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:38 AM
Home News

Saudi uses sports â€˜soft powerâ€™ as lever of influence

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Saudi uses sports â€˜soft powerâ€™ as lever of influence

Saudi uses sports â€˜soft powerâ€™ as lever of influence

Paris, January 2: Saudi Arabia's hosting of the Dakar Rally this month is just the latest international sporting event to take place in the kingdom as part of a multi-billion-dollar push to boost its battered global image.
In recent months the ultra-conservative kingdom -- under fire over human rights abuses -- has accelerated investment in sports, mirroring a longstanding strategy adopted by regional powers, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Saudi Arabia is seeking to use glitzy sporting extravaganzas as an instrument of soft power in its push for regional supremacy as well as to project a moderate image of a country long seen as an exporter of jihadist ideology.
In 2019 the kingdom hosted a heavyweight boxing rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, a Formula E motor race and a tennis exhibition tournament.
Women's wrestling, somewhat toned down from its usual razzmatazz, also made its debut in a nation where such events were once unthinkable.
In December, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates took to the pitch at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh for the Italian Super Cup.
And in January, a Barcelona side featuring Lionel Messi will appear in the Spanish Super Cup, two months after the Argentine superstar played his first match on Saudi soil in a friendly encounter against Brazil.
But one of the biggest events is the coveted Dakar Rally, one of motor racing's most gruelling adventure rallies which starts in the kingdom on Sunday and lasts until January 17.
After more than a decade in South America, the rally is set to remain in the Arabian peninsula for at least five years.
‘Sports diplomacy’
De facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's sports push stems partly from an economic motive to lure international tourists and boost domestic spending as the OPEC kingpin seeks to diversify its oil-reliant economy.
But in a country where two-thirds of the population is under 30, critics say glitzy sporting events are aimed at blunting public frustration over an economic downturn and soaring youth unemployment.    -AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Newly appointed chief engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) under the Housing and Public Works Department
With pro-Iran groups at helm, Iraq â€˜risks becoming pariahâ€™
Cold-related diseases affect 5,440 people
Saudi uses sports â€˜soft powerâ€™ as lever of influence
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation holds a buffer conference on Urea fertilizer at seminar room of BCIC
Fresher reception of 2019-20 batch of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of CU university
China's divorce rates rise, govt mulls 30-day cooling-off period for couples


Latest News
Reactions to the killing of Iranian general
Oil prices surge after US kills Soleimani
Stock market reforms to fail if rumours rule the roost: Minister
11 JU students suspended over ragging
Police inspector withdrawn on extortion charge
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Harvard sparks debate over ethnic studies
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
Opposition website says at least 631 killed in Iran unrest
Most Read News
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
My Primary Memories
Journo's son dies in Badda AC explosion
No bar on Atiqul, Tabith to contest; Kamrul cancelled
Bangabandhu Corner opens at Shram Bhaban  
Picasso painting attacked at Tate Modern
US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA
New UK government raises minimum wage
Wonâ€™t accept movement holding students hostage: Dipu Moni
Pickup van falls into ditch; 3 workers killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft