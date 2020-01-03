National Social Services Day observed



To mark the National Social Services Day-2020, a colourful rally was brought out in Tangail Town on Thursday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, district administration and department of social services (DSS) jointly organised different programmes.

In the morning, a colourful rally, led by Deputy Director (DD) of local government section of deputy commissioner's office Rokhsana Begum, was brought out from Independence Square and ended in front of Zila Shilpakala Academy (ZSA) after parading the main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held at the ZSA Auditorium with DD of DSS Emdadul Haque Pramanik in the chair.

DD Rokhsana Begum addressed the meeting as chief guest on behalf of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin.

The function was also addressed, among others, by Assistant Commissioner Nusrat Jahan, Medical Officer of Civil Surgeon's office Dr Al Mahmudul Mimo, Assistant Director of DSS Kamrul Hasan Sarker, Town Social Services Officer Mizanur Rahman Mollick, Sadar Upazila Social Services Officer Nasir Uddin, Office Secretary of district Awami League (AL) AKM Saiful Alam Saka, and Coordinator of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alam.

The speakers said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing many welfare projects for the underprivileged people of the society aimed at changing their socio-economic condition and building a happy and prosperous country.

Chief guest DD Rokhsana Begum in her speeches urged the officials and the employees of the DSS to be more serious and punctual in discharging their duties and reaching their departmental services to selected people easily.

Later, a cultural function was also held at ZSA Auditorium, where local artistes rendered songs and performed dance.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, district administration and DSS jointly organised a function at the Somobay Community Centre in the town on Thursday.

DD of DSS Md Kamruzzaman Khan presided over the function while Police Super Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar) attended as chief guest and Additional DC (General) Abdullah al Mashud was special guest.

It was addressed, among others, by Jail Super Bazlur Rashid, Ex-Director of Bangladesh Rural Development Board Advocate Md Nizam Uddin, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Office Md Shahidullah, Sadar Upazila Social Welfare Officer Md Humayun Ahmed Kabir Bhuiyan, Town Social Service Officer Salma Khanam, and District Mahila AL General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, District DSS brought out a rally in the town on Thursday.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District Collectorate Building.

DC Anjan Chandra Pal attended the meeting as chief guest while DD of District DSS Nurul Islam Patwary was in the chair.

Among others, SP Dr AHM Kamruzzaman, District AL GS Advocate Nur Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, Additional District Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam, and Raipur Upazila Social Service Officer Md Sharif Hossain were also present in the meeting.

NETRAKONA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at the conference room of DC office.









State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP, attended the meeting as chief guest while DC Main-ul-Islam was in the chair.

The chief guest said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the present government is working sincerely for improving the lifestyle of the people, including the disabled, by implementing different social safety-net programmes for them.

Among others, Habiba Rahman Khan Shefali, MP, DD of District DSS Mohammad Alal Uddin, and Social Worker Mojibur Rahman were also present in the programme. Later, Minister Khasru distributed stipend money worth Tk 7.72 lakh among 96 disabled people.

