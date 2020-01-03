300 fishers’ families suffer for lack of warm clothes at Char Fasson





Official sources said warm clothes from the government were not allocated for them.

"They are water gypsy. They were not included in the winter clothe allocation list," said Char Kukri Mukri Union Parishad Chairman Hasem, adding that he would try.

Presently, the government is distributing warm clothes among the poor people of the locality except the fishers' families.

"We never get rice or clothes, but we are voters and cast votes," said a leader of the fishers' families Shukkur Sardar.

A visit found 100 boat-families in the head of Betualiz Canal with the Meghna River.

Echo Fish chief coordinator Khokon Chandar Shill in Bhola said the deprived people are being imparted training on laws of the country with a view to bringing them in the formal living.

Women are the guardians of their families. They fit nets in the rivers and their children and husbands help them in the fish-catching.

"We are passing hard life," said a woman Komelu, 34, "This year, the biting is stronger than last year's."

"It is now the cooling of Magh and we are getting affected unbearably," said another woman Hasin, 40.

"We are not getting winter clothes," said Koimali, 50.

Dhalchar Union Member Mostafa said, "For them, allocation does not come."

Rural physician Shri Bhusan Babu said babies and old people of these families are getting affected by various cold-stressed diseases.





















